Edo 2020: Obaseki suffers another blow as campaign director, 2 others dump him

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 7:37 am


Governor Godwin Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki, suffered another blow in his bid for reelection in the Edo September governorship election on Tuesday with the resignation of Mr Patrick Iyoha, the Director, Obaseki/Shaibu Movement.
Iyoha, a member of the state Waste Management Board, in a letter dated July 28, addressed to Gov. Godwin Obaseki, said that his resignation was with immediate effect and due to personal reason.

In the same vein, two members, including Mr Gabriel Oiboh, Chairman, State Post Primary Education Board, also rendered their letters of resignation to the governor.

Oiboh and first member of the board, Mr Osanyemwere Osawe, in a letter dated July 28, said that their resignations followed pressure to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Earlier, three commissioners of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission had on Monday reigned their appointments.

The commisioners — Osamwonyi Atu, Emmanuel Odigie and Rilwanu Oshiomhole — represented Edo South, Edo Central and Edo North senatorial districts.

