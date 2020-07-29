Edo 2020: Oshiomole’s u-turn on Ize-Iyamu, a great insult on Edo people – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer in the forth coming Governorship election in Edo state, Governor Godwin Obaseki has no opponent.

Speaking as a guest on a Live Television Programme today, Governor Wike said that the people of Edo state already know the type of candidate the All Progressives Congress (APC) is presenting going by what Adams Oshiomhole said of him four years ago.

“Adams Oshiomhole told Edo people that Ize Iyamu was rusticated from school; that he poured acid on a fellow student that destroyed his manhood. That he is an armed robber that cannot be trusted with money.

“Such a character cannot be accepted by Edo people as Governor during the election.

“I respect the Benin tradition and I know that Edo people are educated to know that Oshiomhole cannot play on their intelligence. If he is now retracting what he said of Ize Iyamu, who is sure that he’s saying the correct thing now.

“Adams Oshiomole’s sudden u- turn is a great insult on Edo people. This is an opportunity for Edo people both at home and in the diaspora to use their votes to tell Oshiomole they cannot take his lies anymore.

“From all indications, it is obvious that there is no strong opposition against Obaseki and he will win convincingly”, he said.

Governor Wike who is the Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council stated that he and his team accepted the responsibility to lead the campaign because they are satisfied with results coming out already from Edo State.

Governor Wike stated that the PDP has continued to take steps in strengthening the nation’s democracy.

According to him, the Party does so with the promotion of internal politics and resolving conflict of interests of members to achieve common goals.

He noted the success recorded by the PDP in conducting free and fair party primaries in Edo state.

The Governor said all the aspirants decided to work together to support the candidature of Governor Godwin Obaseki who is the party’s flag bearer.

“It was not easy to have a sole candidate for the Party in Edo state. People thought there will be problems, given the fact that Obaseki was coming from another Party. But Party members who are grounded and believe in the Party didn’t see any sacrifice too much to make.

“Even in Ondo State, the former Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi who decamped to PDP contested keenly during the primaries and lost . If there are other pending issues in the South West, be sure that the Party will resolve them.

“That is exactly what Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the chairman of South-South States’ Governors had done. He is making sure that we are all on the same page to ensure that all states in the South-South are controlled by PDP,” he stated.