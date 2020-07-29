Edo guber: Mrs Obaseki charges women on political participation

By Jethro Ibileke

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo state, Nigerian women have been urged to rise up and take their rightful place in politics, as politics is now changing for the better.

Wife of Edo state governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, gave the charge on Tuesday in Benin, the state capital, at the inauguration of the women wing of PDP campaign council.

Addressing members of the Council, the Edo First Lady noted that while some politicians are seeking personal gains, the decent ones in Edo politics are increasing in number.

According to her, “Some People play politics for their personal gains, they think only of their stomachs, only of themselves.

“Politics is changing in Nigeria weather we like it or not. The decent and patriotic ones are more in number.

“Those supporting good governance and this government are more in number, they just happen to be decent.”

Also speaking at the inauguration ceremony, a member of the PDP Board of Trustee, Mrs Stella Omu, noted that Godwin Obaseki is a treasure that must be preserved at all cost.

Mrs. Omu urged the women to forget about those who will want to lure them with money and think about the future of their children.

“What I want to say now is that, forget about those who will be bringing tons and tons of money to say if you follow us, vote for us, we will do you this.

“Even if they give you all the money in this world, their money will be nothing, because God has designed this victory for Obaseki.

“So, I want to appeal to all of us here, we know we all love money, integrity pays,” she said.

Also speaking, a former Minister of Women Affairs, Iyom Josephine Anenih, said in all her 20 years in politics, Godwin Obaseki is the first Governor she has seen who was sworn-in into office with a plan on what he was set out to do.

She said “When [Obaseki] came, he came with a plan. He had a detailed plan broken-down year by year, and he has only done four years out of the eight years plan and we can all see the evidence.

“He still has four more years to go. He is the first Governor I have seen that was sworn-in with a plan in the entire Nigeria.”

In her speech, the Deputy n

National Women Leader of PDP, Hajia Hadizat Umoru, admonished the women on the need for a patriotic spirit, to make the women to make the re-election of Obaseki a reality.

“Let us believe that we have come to secure Edo state. We have come to make Edo state the heartbeat of Nigeria that originally God said it is.

“Which ever way we look at it, Godwin Obaseki has worked,” Umoru said.

The state woman leader of PDP, Lindsey Tes-Sorae, admonished the women against being used by politicians as a mole.

“Don’t bring any shame by being a mole, playing a little to the left, a little to the right, we will not tolerate it,” she said.

Governor Godwin Obaseki created the women wing of the PDP Campaign Council to boost his chances of victory at the polls, come September 19.