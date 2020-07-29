Eid-el-Kabir: No free ride on BRT, LBSL – management

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 5:22 pm


Lagos BRTs

Primero Transport Services Limited, operators of the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), and its counterpart,  Lagos Bus Service Ltd (LBSL). on Wednesday ruled out free ride services during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the BRT and the operators of the high-capacity Marcopolo buses (LBSL) owned by the Lagos State Government, used to provide free ride during major festivities.

Mr Fola Tinubu, the Managing Director of the BRT,  told NAN that the outfits would not provide free ride services during the Eid-el-Kabir.

Tinubu said: “There’s no free ride.”

Also speaking, Mr Afolabi Olawale, the Public Affairs Officer of LBSL, said that the free ride had been suspended since Easter celebrations over the outbreak and spread of Coronavirus.

Olawale noted that Muslims had also been told to pray at home during the season because of the deadly virus.

“Free ride has been suspended for Easter, Eid-el-Fitri as well as for this Eid-el-Kabir. This is because nobody is going to any prayer ground nor for any economic activities.

“So, we are to stay at home and keep safe,” he said.

The LBSL spokesman wished all Muslims Barkah de Sallah.

