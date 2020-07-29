FCTA lift ban on market operational days

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 6:46 pm


Markets in the Federal Capital Territory Administration will now operate for seven days a week, effective from July 30, 2020.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello made the disclosure in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The announcement ends the restriction of market days to three days by the Administration because of COVID-19 lockdown.

Bello, however, said that the markets would opened from 7a.m. to 6p.m. daily.

Bello said that the decision was reached at a virtual meeting between members of the FCT COVID-19 Response Team, senior members of the administration and members of the Coalition of FCT Market Chairmen and Secretaries led by its Chairman Mr Raphael Okorie.

He said that the aim was to decongest the markets and to further check the spread of COVID-19.

“The Abuja Market Management Ltd and the various market associations will continue to enlighten market users on COVID-19 and the necessity of obeying all extant health and safety protocols.

“Access to the markets and operations within the markets will only be permitted with the wearing of face mask and adherence to other guidelines such as hand washing and maintenance of physical distancing.”

Bello said the FCTA might be compelled to withdraw this extension should the coalition of FCT Market Chairmen and Secretaries fail to implement the guidelines.

