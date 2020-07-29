Gunmen kill 4 Policemen in Ebonyi bullion van robbery

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 10:30 pm


The Police Command in Ebonyi has confirmed the killing of four officers by suspected armed robbers at Ezzamgbo junction of the Enugu-Abakaliki federal highway.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Phillip Maku made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Maku said that 12 persons comprising police officers and a commercial bank’s staff were in the entourage escorting a bullion van from Enugu to Abakaliki and were ambushed by the robbers.

“The robbers shot at the escort vehicle when perhaps it became apparent that they could not divert the bullion van,” he said.

He said that four officers were unfortunately killed, two persons while a policeman and the bank’s driver wounded.

The commissioner said that the remaining six persons in the entourage escaped unhurt.

“No arrest has been made as the situation was still critical.

“We have to save the lives of the wounded persons but have also alerted other police commands across the country on the development.

“It is also gratifying that the robbers did not succeed in diverting the bullion van and we assure the public that all efforts would be made to arrest them,” he said.

DSP Loveth Odah, Police Public Relations Officer told NAN that the robbers apparently capitalised on the construction of a flyover at the Ezzamgbo junction by the Ebonyi government to execute their dastardly act.

“The flow of traffic is greatly reduced at the junction due to the construction work and the robbers apparently felt they could strike there and escape.

“Information reaching us indicate that they retreated to an unknown hideout but we are seriously on their trail,” she said.

