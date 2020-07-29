Lagos Ajao Estate’s explosion caused by panel beater – NEMA

Farinloye said the explosion occurred while the technician was trying to up his Oxycytelene flame popularly known as cabad’s cylinder. Alhaji Farinloye, the Acting Coordinator, Lagos Office of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said the gas explosion which claimed two lives at Ajao Estate on Tuesday evening was caused by a panel beater. He added that the panel beater’s gas exploded at about 6:58 p.m in its workshop near a roll of 12 shops at Palm Groove Estate, Ajao, Lagos. The NEMA official added that the incident led to the death of two persons, with two persons rescued, while one was immediately resuscitated the other victims was rushed to the hospital with severe burns. Farinloye said that many shops were partially affected, adding that the explosion occurred while the technician was trying to up his Oxycytelene flame popularly known as cabad’s cylinder.

Also, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed that two people died while several shops were burnt in a gas explosion.

LASEMA Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said two bodies were retrieved from the debris. Oke-Osanyintolu said that LASEMA received emergency call on Tuesday while the fire had burnt shops and some wares.

He explained that upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that there was an explosion at Ajao Estate.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that investigation revealed that the explosion originated from a shop where they were using gas.

He said that a total of nine shops were affected by the fire, adding that the fire had been extinguished by the combined efforts of LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) and Lagos State Fire Service.