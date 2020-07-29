Maj. Gen Irefin takes over as GOC, 6 Div. Nigerian Army

Major General Olu Irefin has taken over as the new General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division and Land Component Commander Operation Delta Safe, Port Harcourt Barracks.

Until his appointment, Major General Irefin was the GOC 81 Division Nigerian Army Lagos, and takes over from Major General Felix Agugo.

A statement by the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Major Charles Ekeocha , said during handing and Taking Over Ceremony, Maj.Gen Irefin thanked God for giving him the privilege to serve in 6 Division.

Irefin also expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Burutai for giving him another opportunity to serve.

The statement said the GOC equally solicited for cooperation and commitment from commanders and troops of the Division to enable him succeed in the tasks, and thanked the outgoing GOC Maj Gen Felix Agugwo for a job well done.