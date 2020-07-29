Man, 24, arrested for alleged rape of 20 years old lady

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 24yr old man Godwin Akpan for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 20 -year- old girl living with down syndrome girl (Name withheld).

The suspect who live at No. 5 Cele Avenue Sango Ota was arrested following a complaint by the sister of the victim at Sango divisional headquarters that while she sent the victim to go and close the gate of their house at about 6pm on 28/07/2020, the suspect who is their close neighbor forcefully dragged her to a room where he had sex with her against her wish.

According to the Police, on interrogation, the suspect confessed that he raped the girl, but claimed not to know what came over him that made him to do it.

The victim has been taken to the general hospital for medical treatment and report.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Edward A. Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspect to Anti human trafficking and child labor unit of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

The CP therefore warned that violent action against women in whatever from will not be tolerated under his watch and that those with such devilish intention should have a rethink or prepare to feel the weight o the law.