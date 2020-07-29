Man, 24, arrested for alleged rape of 20 years old lady

Man, 24, arrested for alleged rape of 20 years old lady

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 9:27 pm


Akpan

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 24yr old man Godwin Akpan for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 20 -year- old girl living with down syndrome girl (Name withheld).
The suspect who live at No. 5 Cele Avenue Sango Ota was arrested following a complaint by the sister of the victim  at Sango divisional headquarters that while she sent the victim to go and close the gate of their house at about 6pm on  28/07/2020, the suspect who is their close neighbor forcefully dragged her to a room where he had sex with her against her wish.
According to the Police, on interrogation, the suspect confessed that he raped  the girl, but claimed not to know what came over him that made him to do it.
The victim has been taken to the general hospital for medical treatment and report.
The State Commissioner of Police, CP Edward A. Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspect to Anti human trafficking and child labor unit of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.
The CP therefore warned that violent action against women in whatever from will not be tolerated under his watch and that those with such devilish intention should have a rethink or prepare to feel the weight o the law.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Free Readers Association
    7 mins ago

    Ogun to reopen worship centres Aug 14
    14 mins ago

    NDDC: Pondei’s aide on Special Duties resigns
    20 mins ago

    3 armed robbers set ablaze in failed bank robbery in Oyo
    36 mins ago

    Ogun Assembly passes 2020 Appropriation Amendment Bill
    50 mins ago

    APC, PDP clash: Oba of Benin warns politicians
    2 hours ago

    Rivers APC crisis: Amaechi loyalists rejoice as court dismisses Aguma’s contempt suit
    3 hours ago

    Killer of businessman, 27 other suspects in Kogi Police net