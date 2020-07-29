Many controversies of Dr Stella Immanuel

By Nehru Odeh

Dr Stella Immanuel is adept at stirring up controversies. Though presently in the eye of the storm for claiming that Hydroxycloroquine cures covid-19, she has a history of either supporting conspiracy theories or stirring up them.

The founder of Fire Power ministries, the Camerounian-born physician has a predilection for mixing religion with science and making statements that are sometimes beyond the normal.

Here are some of the controversial claims and statements she had made in the past.

· She once claimed in 2013 that gynecological problems like cysts and endometriosis are caused by having sex in the dreams with demons and witches. “They are responsible for serious gynecological problems. We call them all kinds of names—endometriosis, we call them molar pregnancies, we call them fibroids, we call them cysts, but most of them are evil deposits from the spirit husband,” she was quoted to have said.

· She alleged that DNA from aliens is currently used in medical treatments, saying: ‘They’re using all kinds of DNA, even alien DNA, to treat people.’

· In a 2015 sermon she declared that the Illuminati are promoting a plan hatched by ‘a witch’ to destroy the world using abortion, gay marriage, and children’s toys.

· She also claimed the Magic 8-Ball toy is a scheme to introduce children to witchcraft. ‘The 8-Ball was a psychic,’ she said.

· She reportedly claimed a wide variety of, toys, books and TV shows — from Pokémon to Harry Potter and the Disney Channel shows – were all part of a scheme to introduce children to spirits and witches.

· She also said the American government is run in part by “non-human reptilians” and aliens. “There are people that are ruling this nation that are not even human”

· She also claimed she allegedly had a conversation with a “reptilian spirit” which she described as “half-human, half-ET”.

· She also said there is a gene in somebody’s mind that makes them religious.

· In another 2015 sermon she said scientists had plans to install microchips in people, and develop a ‘vaccine’ to make it impossible to become religious. ‘They found the gene in somebody’s mind that makes you religious, so they can vaccinate against it.’ she said

· She also said “demonic sperms” are responsible for miscarriages and impotence. “They are responsible for miscarriages and impotence. They turn into a woman and then they sleep with the man and collect his sperm. Then they turn into the man and they sleep with a man and deposit the sperm and reproduce more of themselves.”

· She said witches astral project and make love with human beings. “There are those that are called astral sex. That means this person is not really a demon being or a nephilim. It’s just a human being that’s a witch and they astral project and sleep with people.”

