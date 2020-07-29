NAPTIP shuts brothel where teenage girls are used for prostitution in Rivers

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has raided and closed down a popular relaxation outfit, called 24 Hours Bar which also operates a brothel in Rumukurushi, Port Harcourt.

The outfit was sealed was after a couple discovered that their 16-year-old daughter was working as a prostitute there.

The bar is known to harbour underage sex workers.

It was discovered that young girls who taken from their parents by family members, relatives or friends under the pretense of going to enlist them to learn one trade or the other were discovered to be working as prostitutes for prices ranging from 1000 to ₦2000 per customer at the facility.

According to NAPTIP, it was also discovered that the under -age girls were bought over by matured prostitutes from the family members and their relatives who acted as ‘agents’ for the recruitment into prostitution.

On arrival, the girls are given a room in the hotel by their new owners – matured and senior prostitutes- and were also reportedly given a target of remitting ₦15,000 daily to the ‘madams.’

At the end of one year of service to the madam, the under- age girls are settled by their madam with items such as a bag of rice, an android phone, a carton of tomatoes and cash of 100 thousand Naira to take back home.

It was clear at the time of filing the report if arrests where made before the brothel was closed.

However, there was NAPTIP notice written on fence and gate warning customers to keep off. “Closed by NAPTIP keep Off”.