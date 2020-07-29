Ondo 2020: Why APC leaders chose Ayedatiwa as my running mate – Akeredolu

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 6:31 pm


Ayedatiwa

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Wednesday explained leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo State arrived at the choice of Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa  as his running mate after wide consultations and consideration of some important factors.

“We have concluded that Mr Orimisan Aiyedatiwa is the appropriate choice, given the prevailing circumstances in the political arena at present, the Governor said while confirming his running mate for the October 10 governorship election.

“This person has been with us since the beginning of this political journey in 2012,” he said. Mr Ayedatiwa from

Ondo South Senatorial District was also appropriate choice for balancing of the governorship ticket.

With Akeredolu, from the Ondo Northern Senatorial District, as standard bearer after the primary election held on July 20 in the state, the expectation was a running mate will be picked from the Southern part of the state to give every zone a sense of belonging.

This is moreso since the PDP candidate is from the Central senatorial zone which also produced Olusegun Mimiko, Akeredolu’s predecessor.

Speaking during the swearing-in of Mr Idowu Otetubi and Mr Summy-Smart Francis as the Commissioner for Natural Resources and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship Development respectively, Akeredolu further assured of his readiness to appoint “more people who are willing to add value to our government, with a view to improving the economy of the state post-Covid-19.”

According to him, anyone, who wishes to contribute to the development of the state, will be encouraged.
Akeredolu also urged the new appointees to make general development of the state their watchwords.

“I have no doubt that they will bring their wealth of experience, both in politics and accountancy, into office for the benefit of the people of the state,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the new appointees, Otetubi thanked the governor and the state government for opportunity given them to serve.

He also pledged their unflinching commitment to the growth and progress of the state.

