Ondo 2020: Why APC leaders chose Ayedatiwa as my running mate – Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Wednesday explained leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo State arrived at the choice of Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa as his running mate after wide consultations and consideration of some important factors.

“We have concluded that Mr Orimisan Aiyedatiwa is the appropriate choice, given the prevailing circumstances in the political arena at present, the Governor said while confirming his running mate for the October 10 governorship election.

“This person has been with us since the beginning of this political journey in 2012,” he said. Mr Ayedatiwa from

Ondo South Senatorial District was also appropriate choice for balancing of the governorship ticket.

With Akeredolu, from the Ondo Northern Senatorial District, as standard bearer after the primary election held on July 20 in the state, the expectation was a running mate will be picked from the Southern part of the state to give every zone a sense of belonging.

This is moreso since the PDP candidate is from the Central senatorial zone which also produced Olusegun Mimiko, Akeredolu’s predecessor.