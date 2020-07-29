Police arrest kidnap gang led by Shagamu based Pastor

Police Operatives attached to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested a 52 year-old Shagamu, Ogun State based cleric, Pastor Adetokumbo Adenopo, Founder and General Overseer of New Life Ministry, Lukosi, in Shagamu Area of Ogun State and three other members of his gang – Chigozie Williams, Ugoji Linus and Emmanuel Chris over alleged kidnap of one Jonathan from Benue State.

The Pastor and members of his gang were among 35 suspects arrested across the country for participation in series of kidnapping, armed robbery and other heinous crimes across paraded by Frank Mba, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday.

Mba told journalists at a press conference in Abuja that the pastor said he embarked on the crime for the expansion of his church and charity works.

According to the police, the victim, an employee of a logistic company was kidnapped on 17th July, 2020 while on official duty to deliver goods in Shagamu, Ogun State and kept in an underground cabin inside the Pastor’s church building in Ogijo town, Ogun State by his abductors who demanded the payment of twenty million naira ransom as condition for his release.

But he was subsequently rescued unhurt nine days after and reunited with his family by the Police.