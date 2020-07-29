Rivers APC crisis: Amaechi loyalists rejoice as court dismisses Aguma’s contempt suit

Rivers APC crisis: Amaechi loyalists rejoice as court dismisses Aguma’s contempt suit

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 8:39 pm


Aguma and Davies

*Awards N50,000 against Aguma

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

A Rivers High Court presided over by Justice George Omereji has thrown out contempt charge Sokonte Davies, Andrew Uchendu and other loyalists of Minister of Transportation brought before it by Igo Aguma, a claimant to the chairmanship seat of the Caretaker Committee of the  APC.

Aguma, the leader of a faction of Rivers APC loyal to Senator Magnus Abe had gone to court to press for contempt charges against Davies and some other statutory members of the party who suspended him from office.

The Amaechi loyalists had suspended Aguma for insisting that he was the caretaker chairman of the Rivers chapter of APC, a claim they said was against recent decisions of court of appeal and the dictates of the Constitution of the party.

In the ruling delivered on Wednesday morning, the court held that the case filed by Hon. Aguma was lacking in merit.

The Court also awarded a N50,000 fine against Aguma.

It was gathered that APC members loyal to Amaechi are in joyous mood over the ruling.

Join The Conversation

One Comment

  • berNard ibuk ukam says:
    July 29, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    Good judgment, God is wonderful

