Benson-Idahosa to Obaseki: You’re the Black Gold that cannot be hidden

By Jethro Ibileke

The Bishop of Church of God Mission International, Arch Bishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa, has described the wife of Edo state governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, as a black gold that cannot be hidden.

Bishop Benson-Idahosa siad this Wednesday evening, when the Edo First Lady, paid her a courtesy call at her Ugbor, GRA home, on the occasion of her 77th birthday celebration.

“You are the Black Gold that cannot be hidden. Even in a clear, water you see it, that’s who you are to me,” Bishop Benson-Idahosa said.

She expressed immensely gratitude to God for the life of Mrs. Obaseki, even as she paid glowing tributes to the Edo First Lady for finding time to felicitate with her.

“Thank you for making my day complete. On behalf of the Idahosa family and Church of God Mission International, I want to say thank you and I want to say the Lord God bless you, increase you and meet your needs and do for you what you cannot do for yourself in the name of Jesus,” she added.

Earlier, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki had prayed to God for long life, good health and greater grace for Bishop Benson-Idahosa to accomplish God purpose completely and totally with nothing amiss to God’s glory and for the benefit of hunans.

A birthday cake presented by Mrs. Obaseki was cut after the spelling G-R-A-C-E.