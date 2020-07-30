Court jails man for false asset declaration 

The Gombe zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of Haruna Adamu, before Justice Fatima Musa of the Gombe State High Court, on one count charge bordering on non- disclosure of assets and liabilities in the EFCC’s Assets Declaration form.

Haruna was arrested sometimes in 2019, following claims by a petitioner alleging that he offered him a piece of land situated at Daki Biyu area of Abuja worth N12, 000, 000. 00k( Twelve Million Naira only)

The petitioner said he paid a sum of N7, 300,000.00k( Seven Million, Three Hundred Thousand Naira only) to purchase the land but could not gain possession because the original allottee of the land appeared and took ownership of the land. All efforts to get Haruna return the money collected from the petitioner proved abortive.

In the course of investigation, the convict was served an Assets Declaration to establish his banking history and other details but failed to disclose a bank account, where he has huge amount of money. He was consequently arraigned but pleaded guilty to the charge raised against him.

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, S. E. Okemini urged the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Justice Musa convicted and sentenced him to one year imprisonment without an option of fine. Meanwhile, Haruna is still facing trial of obtaining the sum of N7.3m by false pretence.