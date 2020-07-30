Court jails man for false asset declaration 

Court jails man for false asset declaration 

Thursday, July 30, 2020 6:02 pm


The Gombe zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of Haruna Adamu,  before Justice Fatima Musa of the Gombe State High Court,  on one count charge bordering on non- disclosure of assets and liabilities in the EFCC’s  Assets Declaration form.
Haruna was arrested sometimes in 2019,   following claims by a petitioner alleging that he offered him a piece of land situated at Daki Biyu area of Abuja worth  N12, 000, 000. 00k(  Twelve Million Naira only)
 The petitioner said he paid a sum of N7, 300,000.00k(  Seven Million, Three Hundred Thousand Naira only) to purchase the land but could not gain possession because  the original allottee of the land appeared and took ownership of the land. All efforts to get Haruna return the money collected from the petitioner proved abortive.
In the course of investigation, the convict was served an Assets Declaration to establish his banking history and other details but failed to disclose a bank account,  where he has huge amount of money. He was consequently arraigned but pleaded  guilty to the charge raised against him.
    In view of his plea,  prosecution counsel, S. E. Okemini urged the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.
Justice Musa convicted and sentenced him to one year imprisonment without an option of fine.  Meanwhile,  Haruna is still facing trial   of obtaining the sum of N7.3m by false  pretence.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    NBA election 2020: Adesina’s group alleges manipulation
    52 mins ago

    Benson-Idahosa to Obaseki: You’re the Black Gold that cannot be hidden
    1 hour ago

    Prince Adelusi-Adeluyi: Eight decades of quests and conquests
    1 hour ago

    Policeman who allegedly raped widow over face mask arrested
    1 hour ago

    FG evacuates 98 Nigerians stranded in Morocco since March
    2 hours ago

    U.S. 2020: Trump suggests postponement of presidential poll
    2 hours ago

    Fasanmi: He was a very honest, consistent politician – S/West APC
    2 hours ago

    Fasanmi’s death, a big loss to Nigeria, says Buhari