Covid19: Edo discharges 150 more patients, records 2 deaths

By Jethro Ibileke

Edo state government on Wednesday announced the discharge of 150 more Coronavirus patients who have fully recovered and tested negative to the virus following their treatment at various isolation facilities in the state.

The state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who disclosed this on Wednesday in Benin, also disclosed the state recorded three more Coronavirus-related deaths, making a total of 79 persons so far lost to the virus in the state.

With the latest record, the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from isolation facilities across the state has risen to 1,584.

The governor urged residents to be cautious and observe all precautionary guidelines against the spread of the infectious disease.

He noted: “We have discharged a total of 1,584 COVID-19 patients from our isolation centres. This was after the recovery of 150 new patients, who have rejoined their families. However, we have so far lost 79 persons to the virus. Stay safe.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, has expressed worry over the alarming rate of community spread of the virus and the consequent rise in the number of deaths.

Okundia who stated this on Wednesday in Benin, urged citizens to present or report themselves through the Edo State Covid-19 toll free response lines, following any recent travel into the country, travel from high incidence states or contact with confirmed cases.

He however assured that the government will continue to ramp up measures to contain the pandemic and protect the Edo people.

According to him, “Edo has so far recorded 2,212 confirmed cases, 10,255 suspected cases, 1,584 discharged persons and 79 deaths, while the state government has tested over 10,249 residents with about 7,728 testing negative.

“We urge residents to support the government’s efforts at containing the pandemic by complying with all set guidelines.

“Stay at home and observe all precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular hand-washing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing.”