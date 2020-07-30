Drama as alleged serial killer laments maltreatment by prison warders in court

*Judge warns Prison Warders to desist from maltreating accused Serial Killer, Gracious David West in their custody

Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt

There was mild drama at the premises of Rivers State High Court on Wednesday as Gracious David West, who is undergoing trial for series of murder of young ladies complained to the trial Judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, that he and other inmates at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre were severely beaten on regular basis by warders.

He claimed that he had sustained injury on parts of his teeth as a result of the beatings from the warders.

After listening carefully to the accused, Justice Adolphus Enebeli warned warders from maltreating him and other inmates.

Gracious West also tried to break free from Officers of Correctional Centre to address journalists about the alleged maltreatment being meted out to him and other inmates at the end of the court session.

While being restrained by warders, he blurted out: “Allow me speak to journalists, I must speak with them today, I will tell them how you have been assaulting me and beating me in prison. Even my teeth is paining me, let me tell journalists what is happening in the prison, how you people are doing us”.

However, the court has given the prosecuting counsel in the murder case against David West seven days to file his written address.

This was after counsel to the first and second defendants informed the court that the prosecution counsel was yet to serve them the addresses.

According to Justice Enebeli, the prosecution counsel should file in his written addresses within seven days while the defence counsel should reply on point of law within seven days.

The Judge consequently adjourned to 14th of August 2020 for adoption of written addresses.

