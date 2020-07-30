Fasanmi: He was a very honest, consistent politician – S/West APC

The Leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the South West on Thursday described the death of Senator Ayo Fasanmi, as a huge loss to the Progressives family in Nigeria.

The South West Zonal Publicity Secretary of APC, Chief Karounwi Oladapo said this in statement on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

Oladapo said Pa Fasanmi, one of the foremost elder statesmen, was a very honest and consistent Politician, who never flirted from one Political ideology to the other.

“Senator Ayo Fasanmi kept faith and loyalty with the Chief Obafemi Awolowo led Progressive Parties: Action Group (AG), Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and lately, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“He never deviated from his commitment to the Social Democratic Principles and Progressive ideals until he breathed his last, on Wednesday, July 29.

“He championed the tenets of Afenifere Socio-Political Organisation, a Pan Yoruba group of West Africa Nigeria in its original form, as espoused by Chief Obafemi Awolowo and the Action Group of the first Republic.

“He never had anything to do with the Conservatives and reactionary elements in the Nigeria political space,” he said.

The party noted that Senator Fasanmi played pivotal role during President Muhammadu Buhari re-election campaign bid in 2019.

“Fasanmi received, campaigned and made powerful speeches in support of President Buhari at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado Ekiti, at an advanced age of 93.

“This was very unique and remarkable!,” Oladapo added.

The South West APC Leaders, therefore, urged the Federal Government to name a National monument after Fasanmi, in recognition of his innumerable contributions to democracy, good governance and national development.

Fasanmi was a member, Federal House of Representatives under the Action Group of the First Republic and a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in the Second Republic, between 1979 to 1983.

The party condoled with the family of Chief Fasanmi and the good people of Ekiti.