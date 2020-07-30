FG evacuates 98 Nigerians stranded in Morocco since March

Thursday, July 30, 2020 5:09 pm


The returnees from Morocco

Nigerian Government has successfully evacuated a total of 98 Nigerians who had been stranded in Morocco since March due to the ban on International flights.

The Nigerians are now onboard a Royal Air Maroc (RAM) B737 -800 series aircraft, which has departed King Mohammed V Airport, Casablanca for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to a statement signed by Ms Sarah Sanda, Special Assistant, Media to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the aircraft which left at 0900 hrs is conveying professionals and students from various institutions in Morocco.

“The flight is also conveying 35 Nigeriens who will make a brief stopover at the Diori Hamani International Airport, Niamey, before proceeding to Abuja, to land at 13.30 hrs.

“All evacuees were tested for COVID-19 and will go into the 14 day self-isolation on arrival,” she said.

