Kogi massacre: Bello vows to hunt down perpetrators

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has vowed to hunt down the perpetrators of the Wednesday attack on Agbudu community in Kogi/Koto Karfe Local Government Area of the state and bring them to justice

Governor Bello condemned the dastardly attack which left 14 people dead with six others injured, saying no matter the reason for the attack, the criminals cannot escape the consequences of their heinous action.

The governor’s reaction is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed.

He promised to sustain the ongoing operations against criminal elements in the state, stressing that his government is determined to frustrate and defeat criminals no matter how far they run or hide.

The Governor commiserated with the family of the victims of the attack and the entire Agbudu community, assuring them of government commitment to their security and wellbeing