Kogi massacre: Bello vows to hunt down perpetrators

Kogi massacre: Bello vows to hunt down perpetrators

Thursday, July 30, 2020 8:56 am


Governor Yahaya Bello


Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has vowed to hunt down the perpetrators of the Wednesday attack on Agbudu community in Kogi/Koto Karfe Local Government Area of the state and bring them to justice

Governor Bello condemned the dastardly attack which left 14 people dead with six others injured,  saying no matter the reason for the attack, the criminals cannot escape the consequences of their heinous action.

The governor’s reaction is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed.

He promised to sustain the ongoing operations against criminal elements in the state, stressing that his government is determined to frustrate and defeat criminals no matter how far they run or hide.

The Governor commiserated with the family of the victims of the attack and the entire Agbudu community, assuring them of government commitment to their security and wellbeing

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    AfDb: African Diplomatic Corps commends Robinson panel, Adesina
    16 mins ago

    Covid-19 cure drugs: Common ground between Doctors Stella Emmanuel and Nigeria’s Doyin Okupe
    23 mins ago

    Covid19: Edo discharges 150 more patients, records 2 deaths
    44 mins ago

    Police officer allegedly rapes widow till dawn for not wearing face mask
    9 hours ago

    Drama as alleged serial killer laments maltreatment by prison warders in court
    9 hours ago

    Police arrest 4 alleged killers of Nigerian US soldier in Imo
    10 hours ago

    Police arrest kidnap gang led by Shagamu based Pastor
    10 hours ago

    Amaechi dismisses National Assembly claims on Chinese loans