Mummy calm down video: Boy’s Mother speaks at last (video)

Thursday, July 30, 2020 8:43 pm


By Nehru Odeh

The mother of the boy trying to calm her down as she was about to discipline him in a viral video has spoken at last.

In a telephone chat she had with presenters of Your View, an all-female talk show on TVC on Thursday 30 July, she said she neither spanked the child nor did she intend to do so. (See video here)

Asked why she recorded the video she said the four year old boy was fond of putting up an act whenever she was about to spank him for any wrong doing. And that on that particular occasion she recorded the video as evidence to show her sister in whom she had earlier confided about her son’s dramatic acts.

“He normally does that anytime I had to spank him. And I always tell my sister that: ‘See what your son used to do.’ Anytime I had to beat him he would just be acting drama’. He has been doing that for a long time. So that day, I was about to spank him and he just put up an act. Then I picked up my phone. I said ‘Let me record the act as evidence that this is what I have been telling you about,’ she said.

This latest development has finally put to rest agitations about the woman’s action, which many believe was highhanded and harsh.

The video, which shows the kid pleading to his mother to calm down while dramatizing it has not only gone viral, it has also elicited the interest of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

The governor said Lagosians have a lot to learn from the four- year- old boy, while appealing to residents in the state to ‘calm down.’  The governor also signified interest to contact the kid.

When the mother was asked if the governor had contacted her, she replied in the affirmative.

It has also been reported that the mother of the four year old boy is Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa and that she first posted the video on her Instagram page before it went viral.

