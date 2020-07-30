One killed, 16 injured as explosion rocks Maiduguri

Thursday, July 30, 2020 7:58 pm


File Photo: a bomb blast scene

The Borno Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, on Thursday confirmed the death of one person with 16 others injured following three explosions in Maiduguri metropolis.

Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the explosions occurred in Mairi, Custom and Gwange areas of the metropolis.

Aliyu said that the actual cause of the explosions was yet to be ascertained, but Police teams had been dispatched to the areas.

He said: “We have dispatched our Explosive Ordinance Detection (EOD) to investigate the incidents and to determine whether it was an Improvised Explossive Device(IED).

“Right now, I am at the Specialist Hospital where we have 16 casualties and one dead so far.”

NAN reports that the echoes from the loud explosions sent many residents scampering for safety.

Security personnel comprising the Army, Police, Rapid Response Squad, Civilian Joint Tast Force(CJTF) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were seen rushing to the scene to restore normalcy.

