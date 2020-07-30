Police arrest 4 alleged killers of Nigerian US soldier in Imo

Police arrest 4 alleged killers of Nigerian US soldier in Imo

Thursday, July 30, 2020 12:11 am


Some of the criminal suspects paraded by the police in Abuja on Wednesday

Police Operatives attached to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested one Udodiri Bright aka Ability, a 30 years old native of Osuachara Village, Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo state and three others over the abduction and killing of a Nigerian US Soldier, Chuks Okebata  in his home town,  Okigwe, Imo State in 2017.

Those arrested alongside Beight were Chimerie Igwe aka 4real, a native of Umucheke Village in Orlu LGA of Imo State and Chibuike Sunday, 28years old from Arondizuogu of Imo State.

The three were among 35 arrested suspects across the country for their involvement and participation in series of kidnapping, armed robbery and other heinous crimes across paraded by Frank Mba, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Police on Wednesday.

According to Mba, the suspects who were arrested on the 5th of July, 2020 abducted and killed of a Nigerian US Soldier who came into Nigeria for holidays in his home town, Okigwe, Imo State in 2017.

He added that the suspects who are one of the foremost kidnapping groups terrorizing the South Eastern part of the country were arrested 31 months after, following intensive manhunt by the Police team.

 

