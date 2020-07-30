Police officer allegedly rapes widow till dawn for not wearing face mask

*The Police Officer later took her to a guest house at gunpoint and raped her till day break.

*She cooperated with the Officer to avoid being killed, but managed to send out a Save Our Soul message to a close friend before her phone went off.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Authorities of Rivers Police Command are now investigating allegations by a woman (name withheld) who accused one of its officers simply identifies as Peter of abducting and raping her till day break after she was arrested for not wearing a face mask.

The Police man attached to Saakpenwaa Police Division in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State allegedly committed the crime within same area where he serves.

Narrating her ordeal, the woman who is a widow and a mother of two disclosed that she was in a bus enroute Eleme from Bori at about 6:30pm when Police Officers led by the said Peter asked her to alight from the vehicle around Saakpenwa junction for not putting on face mask.

She said after they ordered her to alight from the commercial bus, while others continued the journey, saying that the driver of the vehicle pleaded with them to let her go to no avail.

According to the widow, the Police Officer who pretended to be taking her to Police station at nightfall, later took her to guest house at gunpoint and raped her till day break.

The woman said she cooperated with the officer to avoid being killed, but managed to send out a Save Our Soul message to a close friend while at the guest house located along Kera before her mobile phone went off.

She said he (police officer) later released her in the morning and told her to give him her account number that he will transfer N2,000 to her.

The woman disclosed that she played along and gave him the account number for fear of unknown and also to provide evidence against him.

Our Correspondent in Port Harcourt who spoke to a Human Rights Advocate in Rivers State, Prince Wiro, on the incident called on the Police to immediately commence investigation into the incident for justice to be served.

Mr. Wiro described the report as embarrassing, shocking and unpalatable

The rights activist said there is no justification for the punishment meted out on the woman by an officer who is suppose to protect lives and property.

The matter has been reported to Human Rights Department at the State Police headquarters, Rivers State Police command.