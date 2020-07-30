Policeman who allegedly raped widow over face mask arrested

Policeman who allegedly raped widow over face mask arrested

Thursday, July 30, 2020 5:31 pm


Police:

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt
There are clear indications that Peter Ebah, a police officer serving at the Saakpenwaa Police Division in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State alleged to have  abducted and raped a widow after she was arrested for not wearing a nose mask on Tuesday has been arrested.

A Police source told our Correspondent that the alleged rape victim and her close relations and have been asked to come to Police Command headquarters to identify the “randy policeman.

At time of filing the report, the alleged Sex predator was undergoing interrogation at the Police headquarters.
Some Human Rights Organizations had given two days ultimatum to the Rivers State Police Command to produce the policeman.
The widow who wants to remain anonymous said the police officer abducted and raped her after she was arrested for not wearing a nose mask on Tuesday.
It would be recalled the Commissioner of Police,CP Joseph Mukan,in his maiden address to Police Officers and men warned that the Command under his administration will not shield Policemen who get involved in any operational misconduct, especially abuse of human rights of citizens.
