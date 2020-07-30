Private schools Proprietors express readiness for schools reopening in Kogi

Thursday, July 30, 2020 11:21 am


Education


The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS, Kogi state chapter has expressed willingness to observe all protocols specified by the National Centre for Disease
Control, NCDC, towards resuming for examination classes as directed by the federal government.

The state chairman of the Association, Doctor Habeeb Yaqeen Abdullah stated this in an interview on Radio Nigeria monitored in Lokoja.

Abdullah said the Association had series of meetings with the state ministry of Education, Science and Technology which instructed NAPPS members to put all the protocols in place as specified by the NCDC in the interest of the students, schools and the nation.

He explained that in one of the meetings with the state ministry of Education Science and Technology and other stakeholders in the Education sector agreed that schools would resume on tenth of August for examination classes.

According to him, the categories of students to resume were senior secondary School, Junior secondary School and primary six pupils.

On the palliative grant given to Private school owners , Doctor Abdullah said he was not aware if member from Kogi state had accessed it but the association was working hard to ensure its members benefit from the grant.

