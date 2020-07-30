Projects: Wike floors NDDC in court

Projects: Wike floors NDDC in court

Thursday, July 30, 2020 12:31 pm


Governor Nyesom Wike

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt
Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been barred from executing any project in Rivers without the consent of the state government.
This followed the judgment of a court sitting in Port Harcourt in the 2017 suit instituted by Governor Nyesom Wike, and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Rivers State against the NDDC, its former Managing Director, Nsema Ekere, and former Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Derick Mene and others.
Justice Adolphus Enebeli, who delivered the judgment also granted a declaration sought by the Rivers government that under the State Physical planning law, state land law, and Urban Development Law, the NDDC or its agent have no power to claim any land or execute any project, including street light, water, road, and other infrastructures in any part of Rivers State without the consent of the State Government.
