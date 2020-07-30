Rivers APC crisis: Amaechi loyalists celebrate court victory

Amaechi faction: It’s end of the Road for Igo Aguma

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Members of the Rivers State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, loyal to Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation are celebrating the dismissal of contempt charges brought against some of their leaders by a member of a rival faction, Igo Aguma by a court in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The court presided over by Justice George Omereji had dismissed the suit in which Aguma sought to commit leaders of the faction of APC in Rivers State for contempt for allegedly disputing his claim to leadership of the party.

In filing the contempt suit, Aguma had claimed his claim to the leadership of APC in Rivers was backed by a court order, a claim disputed by members of the rival faction of the party who described themselves as ‘statutory members.’

But while dismissing the contempt suit, Justice Omereji had directed Aguma to work with his colleagues in putting an end to the perennial crisis afflicting the party.

The Court also awarded N50,000 cost against Aguma.

Reacting to the judgment, the Amaechi faction of APC, In a statement signed by Ogbonna Nwuke, its spokesperson said, “We have received news of the decision of a Port Harcourt High Court presided over by Justice George Omereji. In it, the learned Judge threw overboard, a case filed by Hon Igo Aguma in which he sought to commit some statutory members of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State whom he had accused of contempt.

“Wednesday’s decision by the Port Harcourt High Court has finally set aside the excursion into nothingness that our friend and associate embarked upon. It is obvious in the eyes of the law, that Hon Aguma’s claims were frivolous, empty and a waste of the time of the court.

“This explains why the Court placed a fine of N50,000 on his shoulder. Beyond that, it is proof that the claimant reneged on the substance of the ruling which ordered him to work in the company of others to accomplish the task of rebuilding the APC in Rivers State.”

The faction of the party also warned that the Court judgement will send a signal to others who may want to approach the courts in future with frivolous matters.

It also congratulated Senator Andrew Uchendu and Hon. Sokonte Davies who were the principal targets of Aguma’s case on their victory.

The party said the decision of the Court has put paid to claims by Igo Aguma that he is still Chairman of APC’s Caretaker Committee.

“We hope that Hon. Igo Aguma would take note of this obvious fact and refrain from further parading himself as the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee. In failing to honour his plea, the High Court may have inadvertently agreed with his removal. Already, a superior court holding in Abuja has ordered a stay of execution of the judgment of Justice Omereji.

The faction of the party therefore urged Aguma and his ‘friends to make peace with other members of the party.

According to the statement,”We can rebuild our great party together and prove to the world that our differences are not enough to stop us from reaching the shore.

“Our party members are saying it, Rivers people are also saying it, and all they are saying is, “we need peace in our State and peace in the APC.

“We therefore have a duty to ensure that peace reigns in our midst no matter what it takes”.