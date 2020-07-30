U.S. 2020: Trump suggests postponement of presidential poll

Thursday, July 30, 2020 4:59 pm


President Donald Trump:

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the November presidential election might have to be delayed, citing unsubstantiated claims that mail-in voting could result in fraud.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.

“It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” Trump tweeted.

It was the first time Trump has floated the idea of postponing the election, though he does not have the power to do so unilaterally.

The president has been pushing hard to block the expansion of postal voting in states around the country.

The movement was growing, as part of an effort to making voting easier, but gained momentum amid fears about coronavirus spreading as people gather at polling stations.

There is no evidence to support the idea that either absentee or mail-in ballots contribute to voter fraud.

