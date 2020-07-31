Fasanmi, forthright servant of common man – Osinbajo

Friday, July 31, 2020 10:00 am


Late Fasanmi

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described late Sen. Ayo Fasanmi, a founding leader of  the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, as a true patriot as well as forthright servant of and interlocutor for the common man.

Osinbajo, in a statement on Thursday  in Abuja, said the news of Fasanmi’s death was saddening.

“We received the news of the passing of Sen. Fasanmi with deep sadness and much grief.

“A founding leader of Afenifere, a true patriot, a forthright servant of, and interlocutor for the common man has passed on.

“A man of deep conviction, who remained loyal to the end to compatriots and colleagues in the progressive tendency from the Action Group (AG) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), now enters into eternity.

“We thank God for giving you to us for 94 years; your legacy of consistency in egalitarian beliefs, social justice and action lives on,” he said.

