Kogi West: You are not my God, Melaiye tells Adeyemi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Senator Dino Melaye, formerly representing Kogi West in the National Assembly has reacted to the judgment of the Court of Appeal which upheld the election of Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Melaiye, who had earlier lost at the election petitions tribunal said in spite of the serial loss, he would not quit public service and activities. In a video circulating in the social media, the former Senator said to God be the glory over the judgement.

He however berated his opponent Senator Adeyemi for writing him off politically, noting that the incumbent Kogi West Senator is not his Creator.

“I say to God be the glory. But while I say to God be the glory, Senator Adeyemi is saying to guns be the glory, ta ta ta. He is saying to guns be the glory…

Then in a song he said: “Senator Adeyemi, you are not my Creator, you are not my Creator … And you are talking as if you are God… You are not my Creator…

In another social media post, Melaiye hinted he was too young to quit and that the game will be different when he comes back to Kogi politics.

He said the judgment of the court cannot deter him. Melaye had in a tweet on his twitter handle written: #KogiWest: “I’m too young to quit. No retreat, no surrender.”