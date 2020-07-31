Ogun directs all secondary school teachers to resume Aug. 3 

Friday, July 31, 2020 11:27 pm


Governor Dapo Abiodun

Ogun government has directed all secondary school teachers in the state to resume on Monday, Aug. 3 ahead of the West African Senior Secondary Schools Examination (WASSCE) scheduled for Aug. 17.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, gave this directive in Abeokuta on Friday.

Soyombo quoted Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun as saying that the aim was to enable the teachers work with their principals in preparation for students’ resumption on Aug. 4.

Abiodun said the directive was for teachers in public and private schools to enable them assist in the distribution of materials provided by the state government for the examinations.

He said all guidelines stipulated by the government for the students’ resumption were to be followed strictly by all school administrators.

He enjoined all stakeholders to cooperate with the state government to ensure safe return to schools.

“The Ogun state government wishes to inform the general public that all Senior Secondary School Three students both in the public and private schools will resume to school on August 4 in readiness for an intensive revision classes ahead of their WASSCE.

“The revision exercise is being put in place to cover the academic gaps and lapses for students that could not follow the virtual classes tagged Ogundigiclass put in place by the state government while they were at home.

“The concerned students are to resume to their individual schools on Tuesday, August 4,” he said. (NAN)

