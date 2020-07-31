P/Harcourt cult clash: Police arrest 2 suspects

Operatives of Rivers Police Command have arrested two persons in connection with Monday’s clash between two rival groups at the Amadi-Ama roundabouts axis of Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Police Command had claimed that nobody died during the fight between the two gangs, but eyewitnesses had insisted that that one of the cult members was killed during a shoot out between them.

The Spokesman of the Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, had maintained that it was a keke (tricycle) rider that was hit by a stray bullet.

Omoni shortly after the two suspects were brought to the command headquarters on Thursday, supervised the parading of the two suspects.

He clarified that one of them who gave his name as Prince Effiong accepted belonging to a gang but the Keke driver arrested along with him denied being a member.

The Police spokesman said efforts are on to arrest the other fleeing members, adding that the outcome of the investigation will show if the keke driver is innocent.

SP Omoni said one of suspected cultists on sighting a Police on patrol van at the Amadi-ama jumped down from his moving Keke and threw his pistol on the ground.

He explained that the apprehended keke driver has something to tell the police as such he will not be released.

The suspect that confessed to belonging to a cult group, Prince Effiong has also promised to take the police to the family house of the suspect who took to his heels.

The two suspects have since been remanded in the police anti-cultism custody for further investigation.