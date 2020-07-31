PHOTOS: Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie in romantic beach wedding

PHOTOS: Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie in romantic beach wedding

Friday, July 31, 2020 9:13 am


Nollywood Actress , Angela Okorie, and fiance during their beach wedding.

By Nehru Odeh

Nollywood Actress , Angela Okorie, married fiance, Desmond, in a romantic beach wedding last weekend.

The actress took to Instagram to share these lovely photos.

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Akpata emerges NBA President
    43 mins ago

    54th Memorial: The Horror I Witnessed When Fajuyi Was Abducted By Coup Plotters- Younger Sister
    55 mins ago

    Horror! Woman narrates how she lost her 2-year-old baby in Southern Kaduna
    2 hours ago

    Sallah: Ex-Governor Ibrahim Idris seeks help for the needy
    12 hours ago

    Bank of Industry increases support to MSMEs by 56.3%
    13 hours ago

    Mummy calm down video: Boy’s Mother speaks at last (video)
    13 hours ago

    FIRS extends deadline for tax filing by one week
    14 hours ago

    Fasanmi’s demise, great loss to Yorubaland – South West Govs.