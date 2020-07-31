PHOTOS: Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie in romantic beach wedding

Friday, July 31, 2020 9:13 am
Nollywood Actress , Angela Okorie, and fiance during their beach wedding.
By Nehru Odeh
Nollywood Actress , Angela Okorie, married fiance, Desmond, in a romantic beach wedding last weekend.
The actress took to Instagram to share these lovely photos.
