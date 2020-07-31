Police detain Inspector accused of raping widow over face mask

*CP Joseph Mukan assures of thorough investigation and Justice will be served.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Police Inspector Peter Ibah who accused of raping a 23 years old widow after arresting her for not wearing a face mask and three of his colleagues has been arrested and are undergoing investigation by the detectives of Rivers State Command over the allegation.

The accused was interviewed by t he Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, in the presence of his accuser and witnessed by journalists.

Addressing Journalists later, the spokesperson ,SP Omoni said the men are serving at MOPOL 56 at Saakpenwaa not Saakpenwaa Police Station as insinuated. He disclosed that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan, has ordered that the case file be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for thorough investigation after which the outcome of the investigation will be made public. The Police spokesperson appealed to members of the Public to remain calm as justice will not only be served in the matter, but manifestly done in the matter. He said the Officers would be detained till the investigations are concluded. He assured that the Command will not shield the officer if found culpable. Meanwhile, a human rights advocate, Prince Wiro, has commended the Police Command in the State for quickly identifying the officers that had an encounter with the widow and inviting them for questioning. Mr. Wiro called on the Police to ensure that justice is served to all parties in the matter.

The widow claimed that the police officer arrested her for not wearing face mask on her way to Eleme in Eleme Local Government area from Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government area.

But she claimed that Ibah diverted her to a guest house where he raped her till day break instead of taking her to the Police Station as he threatened and as required by law.