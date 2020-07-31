Sallah: Ex-Governor Ibrahim Idris seeks help for the needy

Sallah: Ex-Governor Ibrahim Idris seeks help for the needy

Friday, July 31, 2020 7:34 am


Alh. Ibrahim Idris (CON), former Governor Kogi State


Former Kogi State Governor and industrialist, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris has rejoiced with fellow Muslims for witnessing another Eid-El-Kabir festival and called on them to internalise the virtues of love, charity, obedience and sacrificial living.

The Elder statesman made the call in a Sallah Goodwill message issued through his Media Office. He noted that the year 2020 have been very challenging all over the world and charged Muslins to intensify prayers for peace, good health and economic recovery.

“Allah knew that this trying period will come because nothing is hidden from him. Let us all use this holy period to pray to him to deliver the universe from the Coronavirus and other strange conditions. Only Allah can deliver us

While noting that the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in unprecedented economic problems he urged privileged individuals to give a helping hand to the needy as directed by the holy Prophet.

“We must all be our brothers keeper at a time like this even as we pray to Allah for restoration.

