Businessman and politician David Lanlege has felicitated with Muslims over this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival and called on all Nigerians to emulate Prophet Ibrahim by living a life of faith, love and service to others.

Lanlege who is aspiring to the Chairmanship seat of Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State under the All Progressives Congress platform made the call in a Sallah message.

The businessman urged Muslims to use the festive season to pray for peace, security and total economic recovery from damages done by the Coronavirus pandemic. He also called for prayers for leaders and a renewed love for others.