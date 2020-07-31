Sallah: Passengers roast in Abuja – Lokoja highway accident



The Eid-el-Kadri festival turned awry on Friday for occupants of a commercial bus travelling on the busy Abuja – Lokoja highway. The bus caught fire as it skidded off the road.

The bus somersaulted and went up in flames burning all passengers in it beyond recognition.

According to eye witnesses, the bus was reportedly travelling to Ankpa in the Eastern part of Kogi state..

The number of causality and cause of accident was uncertain. As at the time of filling this report both the Police and Federal Roads Safety Commission, FRSC were yet to comment on the matter.