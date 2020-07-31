Vigilance group: Ortom warns Miyetti Allah

Governor, Samuel Ortom of Benue State has reiterated his call for arrest of leaders of the Fulani socio-cultural group, Miyetti Allah over killings in different parts of country.

The Governor also warned the group not to establish any form of vigilance group in the state.

Ortom, said this while reacting to claims by the Miyetti Allah that it has established a security outfit called ‘Miyetti Allah Vigilante’ nationwide.

The Governor said while he he does not have any problem with the group floating a security outfit in other states, such vigilance group will not be allowed to operate in Benue.

He also said the vigilance group idea is a mere strategy by the Fulani group to elevate its nefarious and inhuman activities to another level.

Ortom also said Miyetti Allah has no constitutional right to establish a nationwide security outfit.

He said, “Benue State does not need the Miyetti Allah vigilante, since the state government is working with conventional security forces and has already established a vigilance group at the state, local government and ward levels. This is evident in the ongoing recruitment of personnel for community policing, who will soon be trained as recommended by the Inspector General of Police (IG).”

“They have repeatedly claimed responsibility for the killing of thousands of children, women and other vulnerable people in different states; yet, members of the group walk freely in Abuja and hold press conferences threatening to unleash terror on the people of this country,” he said.

He alleged that Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore members are coordinators of banditry in the country, and officials of the group reside in Abuja.