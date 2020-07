We are not thinking of negotiating with criminals – Gov. Yahaya Bello

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has read the riot act to criminals operating in the State vowing that under no circumstances will his administration negotiate with the outlaws.

Instead he revealed of plans to lead an assault against men of the underworld in person and smoke them out of existence, very shortly

The governor made the revelation on Friday while speaking to journalists at the Eid ground in Agasa, Okene Local Government Area of the state what he observed the Sallah prayers.

Bello said his administration would not rest on its oars until all criminal elements operating along the Lokoja-Abuja as well as Okene-Lokoja highways are crushed.

“The bandits are spilling into the state especially on Abuja-Lokoja highway carrying out attacks on commuters recently.

“We are not going to fold our hands and watch neither are we thinking of negotiating with any criminal gangs. We know what to do and they are aware of what we can do.

“In the days ahead, I will lead security agents into their hideouts and smoke them out,” he said.

Bello said those who have refused to take opportunity of the various government empowerment programmes to be self reliant would not be allowed to unleash terror on innocent citizens.

“The federal and state governments have lofty empowerment programmes for different categories of persons to engage themselves meaningfully. Those who want to engage in illicit endeavours such as armed robbery, kidnapping and banditry will be crushed”, he said.

On the recent visit of the NCDC to Kogi State, the governor said the state under his leadership has had a robust partnership with the agency over the years.

He said their coming to Kogi State now that ban on interstates travel has been lifted would afford the Disease Control Agency an opportunity to understudy the state’s success in managing infectious diseases particularly the COVID-19 which he said “the state is truly yet to record any case”.

He charged the people to continue to adhere to all the safety protocols, ensure that they lived an healthy and hygienic lifestyle while they also key in to all the Federal Government’s empowerment and economic programmes.