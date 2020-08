The General Secretary of the (NUR), Mr Segun Esan, demanded the immediate reversal of the naming of the Railway Station after Alhaji Waziri Mohammed who, according to him, was until his death was the Chairman of Nigerian Railway Board.

According to Esan, it will be proper to name the Apapa Station after Mohammed, who died while in active service, as a mark of his sterling contributions to nation building.

While rejecting the call, Amaechi, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Mrs Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, said the late Alhaji Waziri Mohammed would, however, be named after a bigger railway station.