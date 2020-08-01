Ata Igala sacks ICDA BOT, NEC, suspends AGM

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Ata Igala and Chairman Kogi State Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty, Dr Idakwo Ameh Oboni11 has wileded the big stick against officials of the Apex Igala social cultural association, Igala Cultural Development Association, ICDA. The royal father dissolved the Board of Trustees (BOT) and the National Executive Council of the ICDA

In it’s place, the traditional father approved a newly constituted care taker committee to run the affairs of the association.

This was made known in a statement by Yunusa O. Idachaba, Secretary to the Ata on Friday in Idah. The paramount ruler said by the development, the AGM of the Association scheduled to hold on Saturday August 1 is suspended.

The statement indicated that the Royal Majesty having noted with dismay the recent events in the foremost Igala Socio- Cultural Organisation, the ICDA, and the array of its activities, which he said have fallen short of the age long aspirations of the Igala Kingdom”, as “a virus has crept into the organisation”.

In particular, the paramount ruler noted the wrangling between the BOT and NEC of the ICDA over the proposed hosting of an Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Honours Award to some prominent Igala sons and daughters scheduled to hold in Anyigba on Sunday.

“Based on the forgoing, His Royal Majesty has directed that both the NEC and BOT members currently serving in the Association are dissolved for peace to reign.

“Similarly, he has also directed postponement of the AGM till further notice as he endorsed newly constituted caretaker committee to run the affairs of the ICDA in the interim”, the statement indicated.

The Ata expressed the desire to see a united and progressive Association that will contribute to the unity and development of Igala Kingdom, Kogi State and Nigeria at large.

The chairman of the newly constituted national caretaker committee of ICDA, Chief Samuel Oyibo has appealed for understanding and cooperation by individuals and groups even as he admonished that they refrain from any action or utterances that smacks of disrespect to the public image of the Igala people or nation.

While he sympathised with the delegates from within and outside the state who turned up for the suspended AGM scheduled for Sunday August 1, he said the situation is highly regrettable, stressing that those affected should view it as collective but costly sacrifice for the redemption of the image of Igala people.