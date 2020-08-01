BBNajia: 22 facts about ka3na

By Nehru Odeh

Here are 22 facts about BBnaija housemate, Ka3na, who was caught in the act under a duvet with Praise on Friday midnight. .

1. Ka3na was born Kate Jones

2. She is 1.79m tall.

3. She describes herself as a strong woman who wants more from life.

4. Her motto is: “Do everything for the life you want and live every day for the life you love.”

5. She is 26 years old and hails from Rivers State.

6. She is a fashion designer and entrepreneur.

7. She has a one- year plus old daughter.

8. She said her greatest achievements are her several properties and daughter.

9. She boasts of a mini estate in Port Harcourt.

10. She was once married to a 64 year old Briton, who she said she was never in love with.

11. She said she married him out of respect.

12. She also claims she has never fallen in love before.

13. She also said because her husband at the time was not strong she had to do IVF in order to conceive.

14. The first IVF she did failed, while the second one, which resulted in the only child she had for the man, succeeded.

15. She also said she had her ovaries frozen several times in South Africa.

16. She said she is not divorced yet because she is not ready to remarry.

17. She also said she is strong, passionate and a boss lady who has her life all planned out.

18. She also said she wanted fame to sell her business.

19. She also said the new habit she learned during the lockdown was sleeping naked and reading the bible.

20. She said she masturbated on her birthday.

21. She likes being in relationships with older men, men who can advise her.

22. She also admitted to paying bills for the ‘small boys’ she was dating but was never in love with them.