Controversy: Nigerian Rail Projects and the China Debt Trap

By Ademola Adegbamigbe

China’s loan to Nigeria to finance heavy projects like the railways is currently generating acrimonious debates. On one side are people who believe that there is nothing wrong with obtaining such facility. On the other are critics who are ready to swear by their grandfathers’ coffins that a foreign loan like this could erode a debtor country’s sovereignty.

This controversy started when Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Transport Minister, granted an interview about the terms of the loan agreement. In his words: “I have told the House of Representatives that first I just got to know that there is a clause in the agreement (with China). It is simple; for example, the loan to construct Ibadan to Kano rail is $5.3bn. The implication is that if by the end of the day, you don’t pay back our money, whatever we need to take from you, we will take from you. But what the Chinese normally do is that they go after the same asset to recover their money. So what is wrong with that? It is part of their responsibility, but for now they will jeopardise the ability of government to raise money if we continue to ask questions that will make China to raise eyebrow and start wondering what is wrong.”

He warned that the country might lose such facilities for the Port Harcourt-Aba, Umuahia-Enugu, Markurdi, Gombe, Jos, Damaturu and Maiduguri projects. The Minister added that Nigeria could also lose the money it seeks for the Ibadan to Kano rail project, which include Ilorin, Minna and Kano. He added, “And then the loan for Lagos to Calabar being pursued with the Russians may also be lost, and the areas covered include Ore, Bennin to Asaba, Onitsha, Warri, Uyo, Calabar.” He told journalists further that Federal Government had “mapped out plans to repay the loans, as an escrow account had been opened to pay in the money.”

One of the critics, Igbonekwu Ogazimora, warned: “Did you hear Amaechi? If the Chinese gives you money, they ask you to waive your sovereignty and this means they will go after the very asset they built to recover their money. And how do they take over assets without some measure of force? They bring in their police and army to do so. That is what they are doing in Zambia and some other countries. Before you know it, Nigeria is a Chinese Colony. It is in the interest of Nigeria that the federating units, States, make it clear they are not part of this or we find ourselves as slaves in a few decades from now.”

China has become the Shylock (in Shakkespeare’s Mechant of Venice), of contemporary times. It is also like the situation in the Bible (2 Kings 4:1 ) when the wife of a man from the company of the prophets cried out to Elisha, “Your servant my husband is dead, and you know that he revered the LORD. But now his creditor is coming to take my two boys as his slaves.” According to a publication by New York Times, China’s drive to become the developing world’s biggest banker is backfiring. “Over the last two decades, it unleashed a global lending spree, showering countries with hundreds of billions of dollars, in an effort to expand its influence and become a political and economic superpower. Borrowers put up ports, mines and other crown jewels as collateral. Now, as the world economy reels, countries are increasingly telling Beijing they can’t pay the money back.”

There is a consequence though. As contained in the report, “China is politically on the back foot,” said Andrew Small, senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund. Should China foreclose on those loans, he added, “they would be taking over strategic assets in countries that now can’t afford to feed their people.” China, according to the same report, embarked on what it called the Belt and Road Initiative, “President Xi Jinping’s $1 trillion program to finance infrastructure projects across the world and pick up allies in the process. Since the initiative started in 2013, the report has it that, “China has lent up to $350 billion to countries, about half of them considered high-risk debtors.”

In Africa alone, there are 10 countries that are heavily indebted to China, according to a publication by africanexponent.com. Angola is the most with an estimated debt of over US$25 billion. “Shocking, but that’s the reality at hand. Most of Angolan oil is going towards the repayment of Chinese debts, despite Angola being the second largest producer of oil in Africa.”

Ethiopia has an estimated debt of US$13.5 billion; Kenya, US$7.9 billion for infrastructure; The Republic of Congo, US$7.3 billion; North Sudan, US$6.4 billion; Cameroon, US$5.5 billion; Nigeria, US$4.8 billion; Ghana, US$3.5 billion, DRC, US$3.4 billion. The report indicated that DRC was “quick to exchange mineral resources for loans with China.” Zambia also owes China US$6 billion. The medium added as a matter of fact, “China is taking Zambian firms as part of repayment plans, and there were reports that ZESCO, the national power utility, was being taken over by China, even ZNBC, the country’s national broadcaster.”

It is this fear of China’s take-over of Nigeria’s national assets that has kept adrenaline boiling. Thus, Achilleus Chud-Uchegbu, journalist, put forward a poser, based on the Article 8(1) in one of the Commercial Loan Agreements between Nigeria and the Export-Import Bank of China. It says: “The Borrower hereby irrevocably waives any immunity on the grounds of sovereign or otherwise for itself or its property in connection with any arbitration proceeding pursuant to Article 8(5), thereof with the enforcement of any arbitral award pursuant thereto, except for the military assets and diplomatic assets.” What do you make of this clause?, he asked.

Richard Akinnola, veteran media man, in a post, China Loan and Our Sovereignty, argued: “Did you remember Operation Thunderbolt on the RAID ON ENTEBBE during the Idi Amin murderous regime in Uganda in 1976, when Uganda held 106 Israelis hostage at the Entebbe airport?” The Israeli forces, in a daring rescue operation, according to Akinnola, flew down to rescue the hostages. Why was it easier for them to study the various aspects of the airport? He answered the question himself. It was because the Israelis built it. They knew how to navigate through the various crevices of the airport. “When you contract your infrastructures to foreigners, you actually cede your sovereignty. So, you must not complain when you renege in contractual clauses.”

So, na which sovereignty una dey talk about sef on the Chinese rail loan? $5.2 billion na moi moi? In the present circumstance, China na AMCON o and would take over the assets they built if we renege in repayment. Or didn’t the Bible tell us in Proverbs 22:7 ? “The rich rules over the poor, and borrower is slave to the lender”.

However, there are Nigerians who do not see anything wrong with the debt. Emeka Duru Alex, journalist and social critic, submitted: “When a country goes into a commercial relationship, it waives its immunity to appear before a court or arbitration panel in the face of default. It is left for the borrower to ensure that its interest is also protected by inserting clauses that will ensure that the lender does not shortchange it in releasing the sum agreed on.”

Okoro Chigozie Kennedy was on all fours with him. He argued. “By the way I believe the right person to be questioned by the House of Reps on Legal Clauses in our Loan Agreement with China for the Railines is the Attorney General of the Federation and not a lay man like Chibuike Amaechi.”

The House of Reps, according to him, only succeeded in sensationalising the “Sovereignty Waiver” clause which is a basic normal requirement in such agreements with Sovereign States to ensure they could be subject to Arbitration Procedures in Foreign Climes which is preferred by most Foreign Investors due to our comatose Judicial System. Key issue, as he put it, is what Commercial Assets are to stand as collateral should Nigeria fail to pay the loans apart from our Millitary and Diplomatic Assets?

Otunba Yemisi Shyllon, a lawyer and lawyer, was worried that we seem “to be chasing the shadow on this Chinese loan, rather than address other pressing issues about the loan/project. Such issues such as if the loan being sought is not unduly over loaded, or is the loan hard or soft?” Other issues we should be considering are, according to him, the size of the annual lending rate proposed , the payment years, “whether or not, there is some period of moratorium attached, or whether we can better repackage the project for private sector involvement/ management etc , etc?”