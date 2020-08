Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has recovered from coronavirus. In a tweet on Saturday, 1 August, 2020, he wrote “After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my covid-19 repeat test came out negative. My sincere thanks go to God Almighty…”

Recently, Fayemi went public about his positive covid-19 status and advised everyone to observe the necessary protocols because the pandemic is real.