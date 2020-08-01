Eid-el-Kabir: ALBNI harps on accountability as acceptance act of service

Nigerians have been told to reflect on the occasion of this year’s celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir to promote accountability in both public and private offices as an act of worship acceptable to Allah and mankind.

Executive Director, Accountable Leadership for Better Nigeria Initiative, (ALBNI), Remi Adebayo stated this in a statement to felicitate with Muslim faithful over the 2020 Eid celebrations.

Rejoicing with Muslims across the nation, Adebayo noted that the peculiarity of celebrating this Sallah in the midst of globa Covid-19l pandemic calls for a reflection of how accountability in service has robbed the nation of much needed infrastructures at the frontlines sectors.

“If not for the mercy of God, an escalated Covid-19 in the place of limited infrastructures to combat them could have spelt doom for our nation. This is why it is important to charge citizens at all level of leadership and service to reflect on effecting integrity and accountability as one of greatest act of service to God and mankind.

“We cannot feign to serve Allah with dirty hands when life and living standard standard of the creatures put in our care fail to reflect the enormous resources with which our nation is enormously blessed,” the statement read.

ALBNI charged Nigerians to join hands to promote and demand accountability by showing examples in individuals’ realm of influence by shunning corrupt services saying only then can the true benefits of governance be enjoyed by all.

“This must not be left to the Government and public officials alone. We are leaders in different areas of influence therefore, we must all lead the way as political, religious or opinion leaders in this consciousness to terminate the influence of corruption from our nation,” the organisation stated.

The civil society organisation also asked Nigerians to support all efforts by the government to rid the nation of corruption and corrupt practices asking the government to get to the roots of the rots in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC; insisting it was time the agency is returned back to Presidency for direct presidential supervision for efficiency.

While celebrating with Nigerians, especially the Muslim faithful, ALBNI urged on the need to promote love, tolerance and mutual peaceful coexistence as benchmarks through which Nigeria’s potentials and prosperity of the people could be achieved.

As the nation continues to battle Covid-19 pandemic, ALBNI called on Nigerians to cooperate with the government in its bid to stop the scourge and plead for continued support by groups and individuals on the need for increased sensitisation and support to stop the virus among the people.

“Our people must understand that the pandemic is still with us so, it is important to partner with the government for increased sensitisation and compliance with hygiene and safety protocols,” ALBNI urged.

The group wished Nigerians a happy Sallah celebration and prayed for restoration of peace and increased tolerance for the overall national survival.