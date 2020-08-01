Police: How generator fume kills 7 women in Niger 

Saturday, August 1, 2020 6:14 pm


Police:

The Niger State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the death of seven female  from generator fumes at Rijau town, in  Rijau Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Adamu Usman, the state Commissioner of Police told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, that  one Alhaji Mohammed Bello, the district Head of Rijau reported the incident at Rijau, Divisional police office.

Usman, said on July 31 at about 08:15 hours one Alhaji Mohammed Bello, reported the discovery of seven bodies inside Afrash Beauty Saloon located along Bawa Rijau road.

” Preliminary investigation revealed that the ladies slept with generator on inside the shop.

“We have successfully removed the seven corpses to General Hospital Tunga Magaji for autopsy, while the case is under investigation,” Usman said.

The Commissioner of police advised residents to always adopt proactive  measures while using generators to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

