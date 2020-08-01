Wike doing our colleagues ‘favour’ by suspending them -LGA Chairmen

*Governor Wike has powers to suspend us, he has been intervening to help us do job exclusively meant for LGAs.

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The Chairmen of Ikwerre and Obio-Akpor Local Government Areas, Samuel Nwanosike, Solomon Eke have respectively defended the recent controversial suspension of some Local Government Chairmen by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Recall that the the Chairmen of Degema, Abua/Odual and Port Harcourt City Council are currently serving an indefinite suspension ordered by the Rivers State Governor, an action that has continued to generate mixed reactions.

But Nwanosike who appeared on a live radio programme monitored by in Port Harcourt argued that the Governor is doing the LGA Chairmen “a favour” by suspending them.

He added that “the governor is 100% correct by the law of our land” to caution and suspend council Chairmen when they commit infractions .

On his part, Nwanosike, who was once the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the ruling party in the state said: “It is the Governor’s prerogative to caution us when things are done wrongly.

“In Rivers State today, Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike is intervening in the Rivers State Sanitation Authority. He is intervening in Primary Education, which is supposed to be the responsibility of the Local Government.

“We had in Rivers State sometime ago when LGAs were crying of zero allocation. If Governor Wike says fine, the third tier should handle their matter, it will be a disaster. What the Governor is doing is coming to our aid”.

Also, Solomon Eke, Chairman of Obio-Akpor local government area, who had passed through the hammer of suspension in the past said “Council Chairmen in Rivers State would have been worse, if Governor Wike is not carefully monitoring us.”