BbNaija: Why Ka3na was evicted

Sunday, August 2, 2020 11:21 pm
By Nehru Odeh
Though Ka3na and Lilo are the first housemates to be evicted from BBNaija Lockdown, Kat3na’s eviction didn’t come as a surprise to many.
She was an accident waiting to happen.
Here are nine lessons to learn from Ka3na’s early exit.
1. Don’t be too open about your plans – Ka3na never hid why she was in the house.
2. Be focused and not be distracted – She was carried away by her sexual passion.
3. Don’t let your competitors see you as a threat – She was becoming too popular and many of the housemates saw her as a threat in this zero sum game.
4. Don’t be too ambitious – She was too sure of winning the show.
5. Don’t boast about what you have – She spoke so much about her properties.
6. Let your actions speak for you – She talked too much about herself and plans.
7. Carry people along irrespective of age or class. You may need their support – She never hid her contempt for younger men
8. Don’t put pleasure first before work – Her early fling with Praise worked against her.
9. Life is a journey, not a destination – She was too much in a hurry and she stumbled and fell.
What do you think?