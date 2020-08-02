BbNaija: Why Ka3na was evicted

By Nehru Odeh

Though Ka3na and Lilo are the first housemates to be evicted from BBNaija Lockdown, Kat3na’s eviction didn’t come as a surprise to many.

She was an accident waiting to happen.

Here are nine lessons to learn from Ka3na’s early exit.

1. Don’t be too open about your plans – Ka3na never hid why she was in the house.

2. Be focused and not be distracted – She was carried away by her sexual passion.

3. Don’t let your competitors see you as a threat – She was becoming too popular and many of the housemates saw her as a threat in this zero sum game.

4. Don’t be too ambitious – She was too sure of winning the show.

5. Don’t boast about what you have – She spoke so much about her properties.

6. Let your actions speak for you – She talked too much about herself and plans.

7. Carry people along irrespective of age or class. You may need their support – She never hid her contempt for younger men

8. Don’t put pleasure first before work – Her early fling with Praise worked against her.

9. Life is a journey, not a destination – She was too much in a hurry and she stumbled and fell.